A motorcyclist who was involved in a two-vehicle crash last weekend has died as a result of his injuries.

Connor McGrugan, 30, from Ballyclare was taken to hospital from the scene on the Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare on Sunday 7 May, but later died.

Police have appealed for any one with information or dash-cam footage of the incident, involving a Tesla Model S Car and a blue Yamaha motorcyle, to come forward.

