Pedestrian Jordan Nixon, 22, dies after being hit by car in Glenavy
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the Moira Road in Glenavy.
Jordan Nixon was 22-years-old and from Moira.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 10.50pm on Friday night.
Mr Nixon died at the scene.
The Moira Road was closed to traffic for a time but has since fully reopened.
Police have appealed to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time to contact them.
