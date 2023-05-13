A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the Moira Road in Glenavy.

Jordan Nixon was 22-years-old and from Moira.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 10.50pm on Friday night.

Mr Nixon died at the scene.

The Moira Road was closed to traffic for a time but has since fully reopened.

Police have appealed to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time to contact them.

