PIPE BOMB

A viable pipe-bomb has been found outside the front door of a house in Newtownards. It was located at Ardmillan Crescent late last night. A police cordon was in put in place and a number of residents were evacuated while officers made the device safe. The security alert has now ended and the cordon has been removed.

CAR HIJACK

Elsewhere in Ards, a car was hijacked by a man armed with a weapon on Ann Street shortly after 11pm, but police wouldn't confirm if the two incidents are linked. The armed attacker approached the owner of the parked car and demanded he get out of the vehicle and hand over his phone. Police say that while the victim was running away, the suspect tripped him up, and then took the man's phone. The armed man then got back into the vehicle and drove away and the car was later found on Clanmorris Square in Bangor.

MOIRA CRASH

A man has died after being hit by a car on the Moira Road in Glenavy last night. Jordan Nixon was 22 years old and from Moira. He died at the scene.

SAVE CAUSEWAY CAMPAIGN

Campaigners have gathered in Coleraine to oppose proposals, which would see labour services moved from Causeway Hospital to Antrim Area Hospital. It comes as UTV revealed that 10% of mums who had given birth at Causeway from the beginning of last year, were originally meant to give labour in Antrim. Those against the move have concerns about the level of available resource. In a statement, the Northern Trust said the recommendation is "currently being considered by the Department of Health", adding that it is "committed to providing the highest standard of maternity care for women and their families".

NORTH WEST 200

Turning to sport and there were six races at the North West 200 today. Richard Cooper took the double with two wins in the Supertwins division, while in the Supersport it was neck and neck right to the finish with Davey Todd securing victory. In the Superbike class Glenn Irwin was declared winner after three laps, following a red flag.

BALMORAL SHOW

And Northern Ireland's biggest agricultural event has wrapped up for yet another year. The Balmoral Show welcomed tens of thousands of people over the last four days. Competition was also a key part of the event, with sheep breeder Jack Smyth delighted his ewe won the North Country Champion and Interbred Sheep Champion.

