A viable pipe-bomb has been discovered at the front of a property in Newtownards, in what police have called an "extremely reckless act".

The device was discovered on Friday night in Ardmillan Crescent area of the town.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 11pm and put a cordon in place.

A number of local residents were moved from their home while the device was made safe.

The device was confirmed to be viable by police.

Residents have now been returned to their properties and the cordon has been removed.

Police said they are "working to establish a motive and the circumstances surrounding what happened, and also identify who is responsible for this extremely reckless act".

