A police officer has suffered "minor injuries" by a man stealing a car in north Belfast.

It happened on the Old Park Road on Saturday 13 May at around 6.10pm.

The man, who is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol, was reported to the police after taking his partner's car.

Police stopped the vehicle a short time later.

When the officer approach and attempted to take the keys from the driver, he suddenly drove off while the officer was still leaning inside.

The car was later found abandoned in the Deer Park. The driver was not found.

