One person has been taken to hospital for treatment after a boat fire Co Fermanagh.

It's understood the fire was reported to emergency services at 12.50pm on Sunday afternoon in Newtownbutler.

The boat, which was located at a jetty on the Crom Castle Estate, is understood to have now sunk.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

No other passengers were onboard the vessel.

