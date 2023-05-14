SEXUAL ASSAULT

A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted after being forced into a car by three men in Newtownabbey. Police say the attack happened at 2pm yesterday. She is understood to have been approached by three men in a dark coloured vehicle outside a shopping centre on Longwood Road. The teenager was then allegedly attacked in the car, as it travelled to Belfast along the Shore Road towards York Street, before she was dropped off on Royal Avenue where she raised the alarm for help.

BOAT FIRE

One person has been hospitalised after a boat fire in Fermanagh. It happened at a jetty at Crom Castle Estate shortly before 1pm. No other passengers were onboard and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

POLICE OFFICER INJURED

A police officer has suffered minor injuries while trying to remove keys from a stolen car. Police were called to the Old Park Road in north Belfast at around 10 past six last night, after reports a man had taken his partner's car. It was stopped a short time later - and when an officer attempted to take the keys from the driver, he suddenly drove off while the officer was still leaning inside. The car was later found abandoned in the Deer Park area.

EUROVISION

Like it or loathe it, the Eurovision Song Contest was back on our screens this weekend - as Sweden took home the crown with their entry - Tattoo. Ireland's former Eurovision contestant Brooke Scullion was in Liverpool to see all of the action. She said she's hopeful Ireland will make a comeback now that Sweden holds an equal number of wins in the competition.

ULSTER CHAMPSIONSHIP

Turning to GAA and Derry have won the Ulster Gaelic football championship against Armagh. The game went to penalties following extra time.

FOOTBALL

In football, Glentoran are set for a return to European action after beating Cliftonville 2-nil at the Oval yesterday. The Glen's Junior scored a double for his side. The first came from a penalty which was given after defender Jonny Addis made contact during a challenge with Conor McMenamin. While the second was just five minutes later when Junior made contact with this volley from the right-hand side of the pitch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.