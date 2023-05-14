A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted after being forced into a car outside a shopping centre in north Belfast.

Police said that shortly after 2pm on Saturday 13 May, the teenager was approached by three men in a dark-coloured car on the Longwood Road.

One of the men got out of the car, which is believed to have dark tinted windows, before forcing her inside against her will.

It is alleged that while the car drove to Belfast, the girl was sexually assaulted.

The car then stopped on Royal Avenue and the victim was let out. She then raised the alarm for help.

Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area, who noticed or has dash-cam footage of the dark-coloured car that was travelling along the Shore Road towards York Street and onto Royal Avenue between 2pm and 2.30pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.