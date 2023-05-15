For four days every year Sarah Clarke and I dust-off our wax jackets, brush-up on cattle breeds and enjoy a ringside seat to the best of what our local agriculture industry has to offer.

This year was no exception, with some added extras including line-dancing, cooking demonstrations and even getting up-close with Alpacas.

'UTV Life at the Show' is an hour-long programme where Sarah and I, along with producer Petra and camera operators Ryan, Tommy, Jim and Alan, bring you a flavour of the competitions, entertainment and more importantly the craic from Balmoral Park.

Some of the guests we bumped into along the way included country singer Justin McGurk, horse trainer Noel Meade and internationally acclaimed jockey Paul Carberry.

But as ever, it's the competitors and breeders whose love for their livestock and the farming industry who give us the best insights.

Paul and Sarah at the Balmoral Show. Credit: UTV

This year I met a great bunch of young handlers, some of them showing for the first time at Balmoral, like 13-year-old Maisie Lee, who by a chance encounter found herself walking the cattle ring with prized heifer Holly.

Maisie tells us about her remarkable bond with Holly and the excitement at being part of the competition.

Now back to the line dancing.

In previous years Sarah and I have tried to put our best foot forward in the Jiving demonstration. Line dancing I (wrongly) thought would be much easier.

As Sarah quipped she's "two left feet", and I soon learned I've two right ones. Sounds like a recipe for disaster - but you can judge for yourself.

We end the show every year with the crowning of the Champion of Champions. This year that title went to Balmyle Sandy - possibly the biggest bull I've ever seen!

And just like that, Petra shouted "that's a wrap" and the Balmoral experience was over another year.

But worry not, you can watch our highlights programme Tuesday evening at 8pm on UTV.

