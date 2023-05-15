Police have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Jake Brown was last seen in the Newtownards area at around 10.40pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "Jake would be described as stocky build, 5 ft 6" tall, short dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

"Last seen wearing an all black outfit.

"If you have any information which will assist us in locating Jake, please contact Police on 101 quoting incident number CC17 of 14/05/23."

