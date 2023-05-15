Derry GAA has responded to claims it was informed of allegations of abuse against Rory Gallagher, saying it believes an email was sent to a "defunct address".

The county said it was unaware of the allegations until they emerged last week.

Mr Gallagher stepped aside as Derry's senior football manager on Friday, saying he wanted to focus on his family after a social media post from Nicola Gallagher made serious allegations against him.

He said the couple had separated over four years ago and the matters investigated and dealt with.

Nicola Gallagher said members of Derry GAA were also informed of the allegations but did not act. Derry GAA said it did not receive an email after rigorously checking its systems.

Derry GAA statement said: "It was reported in the weekend media that Derry GAA did not respond to an email relating to these allegations which was reportedly sent on May 25 2022.

"We have rigorously checked our email system and we have no record of receiving any such email then or at any time subsequent to that. We have not been able to verify the address the email was sent to, but we believe it may have been sent to a defunct administrator address.

"Derry GAA was unaware of these allegations until they emerged last week. We condemn all forms of domestic violence and we encourage anyone who has experienced domestic violence to report it to the relevant authorities immediately."

Earlier on Monday the Public Prosecution Service said it would be contacting Ms Gallagher over her claims. It has examined police reports in 2022 before deciding there was not enough evidence to take the matter to court.

Yesterday, Derry secured the Ulster Senior Football Championship after a 3-1 penalty shootout win at Clones.

After the match, UTV asked management and players about the build-up to the game. Ciaran Meenagh, who took charge of Derry for yesterday's clash, said: "I operate in life off a principle of as little drama and as little fuss.

"I take things in my stride, things are what they are and as a management team we have such confidence in the players..."

Asked what Ciaran Meenagh had been like the past number of days, Brendan Rogers said: "Ciaran has been about us for five years. He brings an unbelievable energy and emotion.

"Ciaran's a good leader in our group, we listen to him, we listen to all the management team. They're very, very important in our lives at the minute and we had no doubt Ciaran can handle himself along the line."

