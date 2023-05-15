The Public Prosecution Service is to contact the estranged wife of Rory Gallagher, Nicola, over her claims of domestic abuse during the relationship.

Mr Gallagher stepped aside as Derry's senior football manager on Friday following a social media post by his estranged wife detailing allegations of domestic abuse.

He said he made the decision to enable him to focus on his family and they had been separated for over four years.

Police had said there was an investigation and files sent to prosecutors. Prosecutors deemed there was not enough evidence for prosecution in making their decision in 2022.

On Monday, the PPS said it "takes cases of domestic violence and abuse extremely seriously, and we are committed to prosecuting all such cases where the evidence allows us to do so, in strict accordance with the PPS Code for Prosecutors".

A spokeswoman added: “We are aware of comments made by Mrs Gallagher in the media. We will contact Mrs Gallagher to discuss her concerns.”

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, Mrs Gallagher said Derry GAA was aware of her allegations after her father emailed its management last year. She also said Fermanagh GAA was made aware. Fermanagh, however, said it never received a complaint.

She said she felt "let down".

Derry GAA said it had was seeking clarification on that email and would make a statement after investigations.

Also on Monday, Fermanagh GAA made a statement. It said: "While we will not make any comment on specific allegation or allegations, we can state that Fermanagh GAA has never received any official complaints. "Fermanagh GAA does not condone any form of domestic abuse. "We echo the words of Ulster GAA. We encourage and support anyone who has been a victim of such abuse not to suffer in silence but to avail of the statutory and voluntary support services that are available in the community.

Yesterday, Derry secured the Ulster Senior Football Championship after a 3-1 penalty shootout win at Clones.

After the match, UTV asked management and players about the build-up to the game.

Ciaran Meenagh, who took charge of Derry for yesterday's clash, said: "I operate in life off a principle of as little drama and as little fuss.

Play Brightcove video

"I take things in my stride, things are what they are and as a management team we have such confidence in the players..."

Asked what Ciaran Meenagh had been like the past number of days, Brendan Rogers said: "Ciaran has been about us for five years. He brings an unbelievable energy and emotion.

"Ciaran's a good leader in our group, we listen to him, we listen to all the management team. They're very, very important in our lives at the minute and we had no doubt Ciaran can handle himself along the line."

