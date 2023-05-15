The former secretary of state for Northern Ireland Peter Brooke has died aged 89.

Paying tribute, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said Peter Brooke "played a pivotal and hugely important role in laying the foundations of the peace process".

He said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of Peter's death.

“He was a profoundly honourable politician and public servant, whose sincerity and commitment were always apparent, particularly in the context of his work in Northern Ireland.

“Peter played a pivotal and hugely important role in laying the foundations of the peace process.

“We are indebted to him, for his integrity, decency and commitment as Secretary of State, and for always working in the best interests of the people of Northern Ireland.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family at this time.”

