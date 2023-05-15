Four people have been charged by police investigating a string of thefts from toy stores across Northern Ireland.

Three men aged 31, 22 and 20, and a 25-year-old woman, have been charged with theft and going equipped for theft.

They are expected to appear before Omagh Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.A PSNI spokesperson said: "As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."

