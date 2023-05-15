The Southern Trust has confirmed a number of medical staff have "ended their tenure" at Daisy Hill Hospital.

A spokesperson for the trust said recruiting and retaining enough medical staff "has been a significant issue" at the Newry hospital in recent years.

They said pressures "have escalated recently".

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: "The department will continue to work with Southern Trust on addressing workforce pressures at Daisy Hill Hospital to ensure sustainability of an important part of the health service estate."

Thousands of people recently took part in a rally against plans to remove emergency general surgery at Daisy Hill Hospital.

The Southern Trust has proposed moving the services to Craigavon Area Hospital.

In the statement on medical staffing, the trust spoksperson continued: “The shortage of medical staff is very challenging throughout health and social care, nationally, regionally and in the Southern Trust, across all of our hospitals.

"Recruiting and retaining enough medical staff has been a significant issue in Daisy Hill Hospital in recent years but the pressures have escalated recently with a number of medical staff ending their tenure at the hospital.

"The regional and international shortage of consultants, difficulties recruiting middle grade and junior doctors and the serious over-reliance on locum doctors are matters of great concern in meeting the increasing demands for acute medicine and providing stable medical staffing cover in our medical wards.

"The medical team and senior Trust management team continue to look at every viable option to address these serious ongoing challenges and stabilise our workforce in Daisy Hill and our other hospitals.

"The Trust is also working closely with the Department of Health and other regional colleagues on this urgent situation.

"We are very proud of the high quality care that continues to be provided to our patients by our very dedicated medical staff in all our hospitals.

"We thank them and all our staff for their hard work and dedication to caring for our patients at this very challenging time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.