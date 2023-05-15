Police have recovered over 100 toys and pieces of children's clothing believed to have been stolen from stores across Northern Ireland.

The items were found after a vehicle was stopped on the M1 near Lisburn on Sunday.

Police said three men aged 32, 22 and 20 and a 25-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of theft and going equipped for theft.

They remain in custody at this time.

Police said the toys and clothing items are suspected to be from branches of the same high-street store in Cookstown, Omagh, Sprucefield, two outlets in Newry and Armagh.

A spokesperson said: "Officers stopped a vehicle travelling southbound on the M1 near Lisburn on Sunday afternoon (14 May) around 5.30pm.

"The vehicle was identified as being linked to a theft of designer perfume from a Newry pharmacy on 2 May.

"A search of the vehicle then recovered over 100 suspected stolen toys and children's clothing – some of which were reported stolen from a store in Newry, all new and without receipts as proof of purchase."

Detectives have urged retailers to report offences to police and to reach out to their local neighbourhood and crime prevention officers by calling 101.

"These arrests are a good example of how reporting can lead to results," they said.

"We were alerted to multiple cases of suspected shoplifting and this information assisted in these arrests being made.

“We ask that business owners let us know if you have been a victim or you see something suspicious happening.

"Your report helps us target our resources, apprehend offenders and ultimately reduce crime and anti-social behaviour."

