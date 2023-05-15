Derry Girls celebrated Bafta success last night at the gala awards ceremony in London.

But for creator and writer of the hit comedy show, Lisa McGee, it all got a little overwhelming.

Taking to the stage to collect the best sit com award, Ms McGee momentarily forgot her phone password to access her speech and list of people she wanted to thank.

She thanked the many people behind the show and those that helped bring it to the small screen.

She also thanked her 'first home, Derry' in her acceptance speech.

"With its unbreakable spirit and hilarious characters what a muse you have been."

She said that when they were trying to get production off the ground explaining they were making a comedy about a group of girls trying to make their way through the Troubles, the standard response was "that's not funny".

"It didn't have runaway hit written all over it but what we found is that in the specific there's always the universal, always the ordinary and the extraordinary and if you really look hard enough there's always light in the dark.

"What an amazing end to our Derry Girls journey, it's been a privilege making this show and thank you for watching."

She also later revealed she didn't think the show was going to win an award.

"I had nice shoes," she tweeted. "I wore them on the red carpet, I changed into terrible shoes cos I thought we weren't going to win. I don't wish to talk about my terrible shoes being on the BBC. Thank you and good night xx."

The show's win came after Siobhan McSweeney won best female performance in a comedy programme for her role as Sister Michael, the eye-rolling principal of the show's Our Lady Immaculate College.

In the humorous speech, which she said in double speed given the short time given, she said: "To the people in Derry, thank you taking me into your hearts and your living rooms.

"I am daily impressed with how you encompass the spirit of compromise and resilience despite the indignities, ignorance and stupidity of your so-called leaders (in) Dublin, Stormont and Westminster.

"In the words of my beloved Sister Michael, 'it's time they started to wise up'."

The comedy about a group of teenagers growing up during the trouble's in Londonderry in the 1990s was a sleeper hit that built a large and committed following across its three series.

Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan took to the stage to kick-off hosting the ceremony on Sunday, with a host of jokes at the Royal Festival Hall.

The ceremony began with Bafta chairman Krishnendu Majumdar describing public service broadcasting as a "fundamental" part of TV culture in a speech.

Writer Lisa McGee in front of a Derry Girls mural in Londonderry Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

The Traitors, Bad Sisters, Derry Girls, I Am Ruth all scored two prizes at the Bafta TV awards.

Here is a full list of the winners:

Female performance in a comedy programme - Siobhan McSweeney - Derry Girls Reality and constructed factual - The Traitors Short form programme - How To Be A Person Specialist factual - Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone; Daytime - The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit Sports coverage - Uefa Women's Euro 2022 Male performance in a comedy programme - Lenny Rush - Am I Being Unreasonable? Entertainment Programme - The Masked Singer Supporting actress - Anne-Marie Duff - Bad Sisters Current affairs - Children of the Taliban News coverage - Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv Single drama - I Am Ruth Mini-series - Mood International - Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Features - Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Tour Back At Xmas Drama series - Bad Sisters Factual series - Libby, Are You Home Yet? Single documentary - The Real Mo Farah Comedy entertainment programme - Friday Night Live Soap and continuing drama - Casualty Live event - Platinum Jubilee- Party at the Palace Entertainment performance - Claudia Winkleman - The Traitors Special awards - David Olusoga P&O Cruises Memorable moment - Platinum Jubilee - Party at the Palace Paddington meets the Queen Supporting actor - Adeel Akhtar - Sherwood Leading actor - Ben Whishaw - This Is Going To Hurt Leading actress - Kate Winslet - I Am Ruth Scripted comedy - Derry Girls Special award - David Olusoga Fellowship - Meera Syal

