'Significant traffic disruption' can be expected in Belfast city centre on Monday morning, Trafficwatch NI has said.

Howard Street in Belfast is currently down from 4 lanes of traffic to one, as NI Water make emergency repairs to a water main.

Trafficwatch NI said: "Belfast City Centre - Howard Street just beyond back of City Hall (Bedford St - Upper Queen St) down from four lanes to one traffic lane AM - Northern Ireland Water Emergency repairs to water main.

"All traffic including Glider, Translink sharing the same lane!

"Significant traffic disruption can be expected especially through the morning peak period - consider an alternative route if possible.

"A partial one way closure beyond this incident is still in place on Grosvenor Road towards the A12 Westlink."

Translink tweeted: "As a result, the bus stop on Howard St is currently suspended.

"Metro 7 services will be departing from Bedford St until further notice."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.