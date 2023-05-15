Belfast city centre traffic disruption expected, says Trafficwatch NI
'Significant traffic disruption' can be expected in Belfast city centre on Monday morning, Trafficwatch NI has said.
Howard Street in Belfast is currently down from 4 lanes of traffic to one, as NI Water make emergency repairs to a water main.
Trafficwatch NI said: "Belfast City Centre - Howard Street just beyond back of City Hall (Bedford St - Upper Queen St) down from four lanes to one traffic lane AM - Northern Ireland Water Emergency repairs to water main.
"All traffic including Glider, Translink sharing the same lane!
"Significant traffic disruption can be expected especially through the morning peak period - consider an alternative route if possible.
"A partial one way closure beyond this incident is still in place on Grosvenor Road towards the A12 Westlink."
Translink tweeted: "As a result, the bus stop on Howard St is currently suspended.
"Metro 7 services will be departing from Bedford St until further notice."
