The People’s Projects gives you the chance to decide how National Lottery funding can make a difference locally.

Five community groups are competing for your vote in the UTV region. They are: - Carers Matter Brain Injury Matters (NI) The project will provide advice, training and support for carers of people with acquired brain injury. Carers will be brought together to learn from each other, build a supportive community and develop their skills to better support their loved ones. - GROWAshes To Gold The project will develop an outdoor kitchen and run courses to teach the community to grow and cook their own food, save money and minimise food waste. Mindfulness walks will be included in the sessions to help people engage with nature. - Social Bytes Crisis Café The project will create an informal drop-in space for young people to access digital technology, WIFI, mental health support and a free meal. Led by young people, the project will help them to learn skills, make friends and support each other. The Empathy Tent -Parenting NI The project will provide a safe, welcoming space for men to talk and access support from others who have had similar experiences. The Empathy Tent will travel around Northern Ireland visiting community events, high streets and public spaces for easy access and to improve awareness of poor mental health. - The UP! Programme Replay Theatre Company The project will provide theatre performances across Northern Ireland for autistic and neurodivergent young people. The initial show, performed for one young person and their carer/guardian at a time, allows the audience to feel comfortable and enjoy the sensory and creative experience. After the first show’s tour, young people will help develop a second show which will also tour across Northern Ireland.

To find out more about the projects and to vote click here. The People’s Projects is a partnership between ITV and the National Lottery Community Fund. The three organisations which receive the highest number of votes in an ITV region will receive up to £70,000 each. The remaining two organisations from each region will receive up to £10,000 each. The process is independently adjudicated by Civica Election Services. You can only vote once per region and you’ll need an email address or a mobile phone number to vote. Voting closes at 12 noon on Friday 26th May. Votes received after this time will not count. To vote and to read the terms and conditions and privacy notice please go to: www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk