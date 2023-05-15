A Co Tyrone man allegedly raped, beat and tried to set a woman on a heating cooker, the High Court has heard.

The 38-year-old defendant is also accused of strangling her until she lost consciousness and warning that it would be her “last day”.

He denies subjecting her to a series of violent attacks on April 10 this year and claimed any injuries she sustained could have been caused by rough sex.

Refusing his application for bail, Mr Justice Kinney said: “I’m not satisfied there are conditions that could manage the risk.”

The man, who is not being named to protect his alleged victim’s identity, faces charges of rape, inflicting grievous bodily harm, sexual assault, false imprisonment, threats to kill, attempting to choke and administering a stupefying substance with sexual intent.

Police who were contacted by the woman’s father established she was in hospital receiving treatment for broken ribs, a punctured lung, black eyes and bruising to her face and body.

The woman told detectives she had been socialising at a gathering in the Omagh area where the accused made demands for her to undress.

When she refused he allegedly slapped and punched her multiple times before pulling and ripping off her clothing.

A Crown lawyer claimed the woman was knocked to the floor and subjected to a serious sexual assault.

“When she tried to get up he put the hob on and tried to lift her onto it, and again began punching her,” counsel said.

“She told police the applicant told her numerous times that this would be her last day.”

At one point she tried to escape but was pushed onto a sofa, struck repeatedly and sexually assaulted again, the prosecution contended.

“He then tied a T-shirt around her neck and strangled her until she became unconscious.

“When she regained consciousness, he struck her again before he fell asleep.”

The woman recorded more than two hours of the alleged assault on her mobile phone, the court was told.

“Approximately 100 sounds consistent with strikes, punches and slaps can be heard in graphic detail,” the barrister submitted.

“The complainant can be heard crying and begging for him to stop.”

But the defendant allegedly responded by issuing repeated threats and declaring: “You’re not walking out of this house, there’s no way out.”

During police interviews he claimed that he restrained the alleged victim after she got into a row with another woman.

“He continued to deny all offences and stated that any injuries were either caused by rough sex or in a fight with the other female,” prosecution counsel added.

“When the recordings were played he said it was exaggerated and that the violence was not as bad as it sounded.”

Michael Forde, defending, argued that his client could be released from custody under strict conditions.

But despite offering to lodge a £20,000 cash surety, the application was denied due to the risks of re-offending and interfering with witnesses.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.