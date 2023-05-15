Play Brightcove video

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Police are appealing for information after a teenage girl was abducted and sexually assaulted in Belfast at the weekend.

She was approached by three men in a dark coloured car outside a shopping centre on the Longwood Road on Saturday afternoon.

One man forced her inside the car against her will. She was sexually assaulted while the car made its way to the city centre. The victim was released at Royal Avenue before raising the alarm.

CARELESS DRIVING

Careless drivers will be subject to a new fixed penalty of 100 pounds and 3 points on their licence from today.

The change comes after almost 500 people were killed or seriously injured where careless driving was a factor.

It means only more serious offences will go through the courts.

A5

Meanwhile a public inquiry into the A5 is to re-open today in Omagh.

Countless lives have been lost on the road which was first approved for upgrade in 2007.

It has faced delays due to funding and legal challenges.

COURT

A 40-year-old man is due to appear in court today, charged with damaging Glider ticket machines. Police say several were targeted in west Belfast on Monday 28th March.

ULSTER FINAL

And in a thrilling Ulster final yesterday, Derry beat Armagh 3-1 in a penalty shootout at Clones. It ended 1-15 to 18 points after extra-time.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.