Rory Gallagher has stepped down from his role as Derry GAA football manager.

Last Friday he announced he was stepping aside from the job two days before the Ulster Senior Football Championship final.

Derry beat Armagh on penalties to retain the Anglo-Celt Cup.

"Derry GAA can today confirm that Rory Gallagher has stepped down as the county’s senior football manager,” the county said in a brief statement on Tuesday.

“Ciaran Meenagh will assume the role for the rest of the 2023 season.

"Derry GAA will be making no further comment at this time.”

It comes following allegations of domestic abuse made on social media by his estranged wife last week.

In a statement issued through a solicitor last Thursday, Rory Gallagher he said he had been made aware of the post "in which she has made a number of very serious allegations against me".

"Our marriage broke down over four years ago," he said in the statement.

"Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time.

"Allegations against me have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities.

He said his focus over the past four years had been on his children.

"I have left this matter in the hands of my legal team and ask that the privacy of our family is respected at this time," he added.

"I will not be making any further public comment on this matter."

On Monday, the Public Prosecution Service said it would Nicola Gallagher over her claims of domestic abuse during the relationship.

