Police are investigating a series of incidents in Co Down involving a gang armed with a machete prowling the area in a dark-coloured car with its number plate blacked out.

In one incident a man was hit in the face and robbed in another a teen was forced to lock himself in his car after he was approached.

Detectives are investigating a potential link between the incidents which happened on Monday night.

Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin said: "Police received a report at around 6.45pm of a black-coloured Audi car being driven with two masked men inside and tape covering the vehicle registration plates in the Millisle Road area of Donaghadee.

"At around 10.40pm it was then reported that a man aged in his 20s was robbed at knifepoint by two masked men in the Thorndale Road South area of Carryduff.

"The men were reportedly armed with a machete, they struck the victim in the face and made off in a black coloured Audi with a phone, jewellery and clothing. The victim received minor injuries to his face.

"An attempted vehicle hijacking was then reported in the Toscana Park area of Bangor at around 11.30pm. It was reported that a man, aged in his late teens, was approached in a car park by two masked men in a black car, one armed with a machete, who attempted to take the victim’s car. The victim locked the car and the men then made off empty handed.

"Thankfully there were no reports of any serious injuries during these three incidents, which police are investigating a potential link between.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have any information which could assist with the investigation should contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2361 of 16/05/23.

"A report can also be submitted a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

