Walking through Milltown Cemetery doesn't get any easier for Paul Crawford.

Almost 50 years ago, when he was just 17-years-old, the body of his father John was found in the long grass by the graves.

It was just a stones throw from his furniture workshop.

The UVF were behind the murder but never admitted responsibility, as they were in a ceasefire at the time.

For decades, Paul has worked to piece together the story of his father's murder and to clear his name.

There were so many unanswered questions.

Paul knew the people with the answers were those behind his dad's murder, the UVF.

Seven years ago, he decided to approach an interlocutor, or 'go-between man', to make contact with the loyalist paramilitary group.

After years of work, and countless meetings, questions started to be answered.

"I wasn't looking for names, I wasn't looking anything like that. I wanted to know what actually happened because there's all these different stories," said Paul.

"I wanted number one, to clear my dad's name and number two, for the UVF to actually acknowledge it."

In a unique move, the UVF not only answered Paul's questions in full, they also admitted responsibility for John Crawford's murder in 1974.

Information provided confirmed that Paul's father was indeed innocent and that the UVF acted on false information.

"On UVF headed paper... on behalf of the leadership of the entire UVF and then they detailed different points they'd talked about and confirmed it," said Paul.

Paul didn't want an apology from the group because he said "I could never accept it".

Closure, he said, doesn't exist - but the truth now does.

