Two men have been arrested in connection with a PSNI fraud probe into online vehicle sales.

Police confirmed the pair were detained in Belfast as they arrived into Northern Ireland by ferry on Monday evening (May 15).

A PSNI spokesman said: "Detectives have arrested two men aged 24 and 29 on suspicion of numerous counts of fraud by misrepresentation."

Detective Inspector Bell added: "They will be questioned in connection with an investigation into a fraud series involving vehicles being sold online.

"Both men remain in custody this morning.”

