Two men arrested in Belfast as part of investigation into vehicles sold online

Police confirmed the pair were detained in Belfast as they arrived into Northern Ireland by ferry.

Two men have been arrested in connection with a PSNI fraud probe into online vehicle sales.

Police confirmed the pair were detained in Belfast as they arrived into Northern Ireland by ferry on Monday evening (May 15).

A PSNI spokesman said: "Detectives have arrested two men aged 24 and 29 on suspicion of numerous counts of fraud by misrepresentation."

Detective Inspector Bell added: "They will be questioned in connection with an investigation into a fraud series involving vehicles being sold online.

"Both men remain in custody this morning.”

