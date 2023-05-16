Police are investigating following a petrol bomb attack on a van in Larne.

Emergency services attended the scene in the Greenland Parade area of the town in the early hours of Tuesday morning (May 16).

Sergeant Thompson said: “At approximately 12.30am we received a report of a van on fire.

“Officers along with colleagues from NIFRS attended and the fire was extinguished.

“This is being treated as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 31 of 16/05/23.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: "Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."

