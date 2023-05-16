Play Brightcove video

A group of people behind the toppling of a car in the Holyland area of Belfast have been branded as mindless thugs.

It happened on Cairo street at 3am last Wednesday morning.

Footage has been widely shared on social media showing the group of around six people countdown before rolling the car onto its side.

It took little over 15 seconds before they immediately ran off.

The car belongs to a student, after it was left to him by his grandmother.

On social media his father said “thankfully there is a video of the crime so shouldn’t be too hard to identify the culprits and their club from some of the tops being worn.”

“Our son shouldn’t be out of pocket due to their selfish behaviour.”

The area has been plagued by antisocial behaviour for a long number of years.

It ranges from loud music to on some occasions riotous behaviour.

The Holyland Residents Association insists this is far from an isolated incident.

Ray Farely said “I am sorry for the poor guy this happened to, it’s an awful thing to happen to your car.

“I can’t get into the mindset of people that would want to do something like this.”

“It does seem to be when the drink comes in the sense goes out.”

Cars are often the target of with many being left damaged.

Ray said “For some reason people thing it’s great fun to break wing mirrors, pull off windscreen wipers, or in extreme circumstance run over the top of cars.”

“It causes damage to the bonnet, damage the roof and it’s going to cost quite a lot of money to fix.

“There is nobody there you can get that off, so either you pay it yourself or put it on your insurance.”

“Its shocking, there is no respect for people and there is no respect for property.”

In a statement the PSNI said “Police received and responded to a report of a vehicle being overturned in the Cairo Street area of south Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday, May 10.

“It was reported at around 3.10am, that a group of people had tipped the car onto its side.”

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 135 of 10/5/23.”

