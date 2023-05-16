Play Brightcove video

UVF PROVIDE ANSWERS TO BEREAVED FAMILY

The UVF has given a west Belfast family answers about their father's killing in 1974.

John Crawford was murdered at his furniture workshop in the city by the loyalist paramilitary group. After working with an interlocutor, or a 'go-between' man, for several years, the UVF sent the family a signed letter finally acknowledging responsibility.

There are now calls for the Government's legacy bill to include the use of interlocutors.

TRIBUTES

Tributes have been paid to former Secretary of State Peter Brooke who has died aged eighty-nine.

Former Prime Minister Sir John Major said he played a pivotal role in the peace process.

WINDSOR FRAMEWORK

The Foreign Secretary will be questioned by a Westminster committee about the Windsor Framework later.

Members of the House of Lords will ask James Cleverly about the impact of the Framework on businesses, the political institutions and the UK's relationship with the EU.

BUDGET

The Department for the Economy is examining a potential increase in tuition fees to £7,000.

The departments budget for the next year is £130million lower than previously expected.

COELIAC

Ten thousand people in Northern Ireland are unnecessarily suffering with symptoms of coeliac disease. That's according to the charity Coeliac UK.

It wants to increase awareness and reduce the time it takes to get diagnosed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.