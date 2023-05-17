Arrest after report of man pretending to be a priest to defraud vulnerable older people
A man has been arrested after purportedly pretending to be a priest to commit fraud.
The 56 year old man is suspected of falsely claiming to be a serving priest in order to obtain money from people.
PSNI in Mid Ulster say that a number of vulnerable older people in rural communities have been victims.
The police have asked for anyone who feels they have had a similar experience to contact them.
