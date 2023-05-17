A man has been arrested after a number of people, including four police officers, were assaulted in Co Armagh.

Police arrested the 18-year-old at a property in Lurgan.Inspector Tate said: “Police received a report shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, 16th May of an ongoing disturbance at a property in the Filbin Crescent area.

“On officers arrival, it was alleged the man had assaulted two women and a man in the property. He had also damaged a bathroom door.“The suspect became aggressive towards police as they attempted to arrest him, causing injuries to four officers.“He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage, resisting police and four counts of assault on police.

"The man remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with enquiries.“Our investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information that could help is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 898 of 16/05/23.”

