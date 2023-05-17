Play Brightcove video

A survivor of domestic abuse who kept his experiences secret while at school has welcomed the rollout of a safeguarding scheme.

Operation Encompass is a joint venture between the PSNI, Education Authority and schools. It means that police contact designated teachers before 9am each day to let them know if any students have been impacted by incidents of domestic abuse.

This means the teachers can assist the children appropriately, and be understanding of any additional needs they may have as a result of the ordeal.

Paul, not his real name, suffered abuse at the hands of his father. He is now 28, and hopes that the scheme helps children going through the same pain he did.

"Looking back on it, they (the school) didn't have a clue," he said.

Paul said: "I remember being in PE six and bursting into tears at the very start of school because my dad was in court and I thought he was going to go to jail and I remember the teacher having to take me down to the principal.

"I think it's great to know that there are people in the school that are aware of the situation and are aware of why children like myself might be despondent, that might be crying or whatever.

"I hope a kid also feels that they're able to approach this person... but I hope that the teachers are also respectful in not making them feel like they have to talk about it, not making it obvious to the classmates."

It seems the scheme is already working, with schools being told about thousands of incidents so that they can assist vulnerable young people.

Across the previous areas within the Northern, Western, Southern and South Eastern Trust areas, police attended 2,121 domestic incidents with 3,774 children exposed to domestic abuse from the start of the 2021 school year, until 30th April 2023.

This resulted in 3,160 referrals being made to the designated teacher at the relevant school.

On Wednesday, 202 remaining schools not already onboard joined the project - one of those is Harberton Special School.

Headteacher James Curran warmly welcomed the scheme.

His busy school sits on a campus in South Belfast alongside several other special schools.

"It's a huge advantage for us in schools, and the roll out of Operation Encompass will provide us with that key information early in the day," said Mr Curran.

"And that lets us know if a child has experience, whether it be domestic abuse or anything that's going on in the home life, that that will allow us to be better equipped to meet that child's needs when they come into school in the morning.

"It's a huge advantage as a teacher to know what a child is coming from and what they've experienced, that way we are better prepared to accept a child when they come into school.

"So very often a lot of our children have no communication and they cannot communicate their needs or things that they have experienced.

"So to have somebody else being their voice to let us know that's going on. When I think back over the years as a teacher and then as a principal of the number of children who I wished I could have heard what was happening in the home, and now I can."

The rollout comes at a time when schools are under mounting resource pressures, programmes facing a cliff edge, schemes axed, repairs and building works stopped.

Mr Curran says whatever the cost of this in terms of time and staffing, he wouldn't consider not having the programme operational.

"Yes, it is an additional pressure on schools, whether it be in the releasing of teachers or designated teacher or your deputy designee of the teacher to take the calls, but also the time that it takes to follow up on the calls as well, whether they're going right in speaking to the other staff that need to know about this to be informed.

"So time is a huge, huge cost to schools, but this is massively worthwhile.

"You wouldn't ever not have it - but I think it would be nice to have a wee bit of support and allowing us the time to do this."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.