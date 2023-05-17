Police have re-arrested a man in their investigation into a vehicle hijacking and security alert in Omagh.

The 29-year-old man was originally arrested on May 7 and later released following questioning over the Derry Road incident.

On Saturday, May 6, a man was forced at gunpoint to drive a car to Omagh police station. Three masked men had put a suspicious object in the Volkswagen Golf car.

A PSNI spokesman said: "The man was arrested this morning, Wednesday 17 May, following the search of a property in the Strabane area."He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned."The investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2015 of 06/05/23."

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. "Information, including CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23B02-PO1."

