Play Brightcove video

RORY GALLAGHER

Rory Gallagher has resigned as Derry's senior football manager.

In a statement, Derry GAA confirmed he had stepped down from the role.

Mr Gallagher did not act as manager at the Ulster Final on Sunday. It follows allegations of domestic abuse made against him by his estranged wife Nicola.

Mr Gallagher said the allegations against him had been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities.

MENTAL HEALTH

A mental health charity says anxiety is gripping Northern Ireland - with many people suffering in silence.

Research by the Mental Health Foundation found almost six in 10 adults have experienced anxiety that has interfered with their daily lives in the past two weeks.

BREXIT

'Not for EU' labelling will be required on British food products sold across the UK. It's part of the Windsor Framework deal.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the labelling will be phased in gradually.

HOLYLAND

Residents in the Holylands area of south Belfast have voiced their disgust, after a video emerged showing a local's car being tipped over. It happened in Cairo Street last week.

Residents say it is far from an isolated incident.

SCAM WARNING

Police are urging people to be vigilant after a scam targeting people in their 70s and 80s led to more than £20,000 being stolen.

It involves a person claiming to be a police officer calling at homes. Almost 30 incidents have been reported in the Belfast and Co Down areas.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.