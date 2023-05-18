A man in his 50s who was arrested by police investigating a report that wire had been tired between trees in Limavady has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Reports that wire had been tied between trees in the Binevenagh Forest area were made to police on Monday 15 May.

It is, however, believed the wire was put up on Friday 12 May between 3pm and 4pm.

