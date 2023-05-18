A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection to a car hijacking and security alert in Omagh.

It happened on the Derry Road on Saturday 6 May.

He has been charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism.

He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Police said all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, as is usual procedure.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.