Polling stations have opened as voting begins in Northern Ireland’s local government elections.

Voters will be electing 462 councillors across the 11 councils in Northern Ireland.

Polling stations open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday.

The poll was pushed back by two weeks due to the coronation of the King on May 6.

It has been a low-key election campaign, largely overshadowed by the visit to Northern Ireland of US President Joe Biden, commemorations of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and the coronation.

The 11 local councils are responsible for a number of services, including waste collection, street cleaning, local planning, leisure services and parks.

Sinn Fein, which currently has 105 councillors, is hoping to emulate last May’s Assembly election result and emerge as the largest party.

The DUP is currently the largest party in local government with 122 councillors.

The Alliance Party made the largest gains in last year’s Assembly elections and will be hoping to increase the 53 councillors it currently has.

Alliance is running 110 candidates across the 11 council areas.

The Ulster Unionist Party is running 101 candidates.

It suffered losses in both the last Assembly and local government elections. It currently has 75 councillors.

The SDLP has similarly seen its vote squeezed in recent elections.

Sixty councillors will be elected to Belfast City Council Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

It currently has 59 councillors and is running 86 candidates this time.

The TUV has 46 candidates, the Green Party has 37, Aontu has 19 and People Before Profit has 16.

A number of smaller parties and independent candidates will also contest the election.

Belfast City Council is the largest local government area in Northern Ireland with 60 councillors to be elected.

Voters have been reminded to bring photographic ID to the polling station to enable them to vote.

The elections use the single transferable vote system where voters rank candidates in order of preference.

Counting across 11 sites will begin on Friday morning and is expected to continue into Saturday.

