There are reports of "huge disruption" in north Belfast as police attend two security alerts.

Both have been sparked following reports of a suspicious object in the Rosehead area as well as Duncairn Gardens.

Police are currently at both scenes.

At Duncairn Gardens, officers have closed the road between Edlingham Street and Upper Mervue Street.

Motorists have been are advised to avoid the area.

More to follow.

