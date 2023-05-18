Play Brightcove video

ELECTION

Polling stations have opened across Northern Ireland for the local council elections. People have until 10pm tonight to vote. A total of 807 candidates will battle it out for 462 seats over 11 council areas. Voters are being reminded that they must take the correct photographic ID to their polling station.

NURSES

Nurses in Northern Ireland will hold a demonstration at Stormont today highlighting the "escalating crisis" in the health service.

It comes as the Department of Health revealed officials are having to make decisions on spending reductions with 'great regret' following the budget which was set by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris

BOWEL CANCER

Bowel cancer screening programmes could be more accurate if people perform the test twice, a study has found.

In Northern Ireland people over the age of 60 are invited to take part in screening.

Researchers said the accuracy of home test kits rises to 97% when people take two tests 13 days apart.

POLICE PROBE

Police are investigating following the discovery of two dead white-tailed eagles in Co Antrim.

They were discovered in the Glenhead Road area of Ballymena earlier this week.

A postmortem will take place to determine the cause of death.

