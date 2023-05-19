Play Brightcove video

Alliance Leader Naomi Long said the local council elections has been something of a "mixed bag" for her party.

Ms Long said a "tsunami" of support for Sinn Féin has posed challenges to Alliance's hopes of growth west of the Bann, but she said the party is "in it for the long haul".

Overall she said the party is happy with the results so far across Northern Ireland.

"It's a mixed bag," she said.

"I think what happened in the west particularly is the effect of that Sinn Féin almost tsunami of votes has kind of overridden some of the dynamics that we had in the last election.

"But look - we're in it for the long haul and we're absolutely committed to doing it.

"Generally across Northern Ireland, very strong performances and we look likely to be the only party outside of Sinn Féin that actually make significant gains."

