The first results of Northern Ireland's local council election are in, with three councillors elected to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

Gary McCleave of Sinn Féin, the DUP's Thomas Beckett and Claire Kemp of the Alliance Party were deemed elected to Killultagh district electoral area.

Counting of votes cast in the election got underway earlier on Friday, with some 462 council seats being contested.

The elections use the single transferable vote system where voters rank candidates in order of preference.

Northern Ireland's 11 councils are responsible for setting rates, planning and waste collection as well as leisure services and parks.

It is the first electoral test for the parties since last year's Assembly elections and takes place against the backdrop of the Stormont stalemate, with the power-sharing institutions not operating as part of a DUP protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Sinn Fein currently has 105 councillors and put forward 162 candidates in this election.

The DUP is currently the largest party in local government with 122 councillors, and ran 152 candidates.

The Alliance party, who became the third biggest party at the last Assembly election, will hope to build on the 53 councillors they secured at the last local election in 2019.

The cross-community party fielded 110 candidates in 78 out of the 80 district electoral areas.

The Ulster Unionist Party ran 101 candidates, and will be hoping to secure numbers after losses in previous Assembly and local government elections.

The UUP currently has 75 councillors.

A party also hoping to maintain numbers is the SDLP, who have seen losses in previous elections. The party currently has 59 councillors and ran 86 candidates in this election.

Council elections present an opportunity for smaller parties who have little or no representation in the Assembly to secure a voice in local government.

The TUV ran 46 candidates, the Green Party 37, Aontu 19 and People Before Profit fielded 16.

Belfast City Council is the largest local government area in Northern Ireland with 60 councillors to be elected.

