A man has passed away after a two-vehicle crash in Ballycastle on Friday.

The crash occurred shortly before 12.10pm on the Moyarget Road in Ballycastle.

A car and a lorry were involved in the collision.

Police and other emergency services attended the crash.

The man, 62, passed away at the scene. A women in her 70s has been taken to hospital for their injuries.

The Moyarget Road is closed, and police say it is likely to remain so for a considerable period of time.

The PSNI has also asked for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

