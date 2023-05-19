Man, 62, dies and woman, 70s, in hospital after crash involving car and lorry in Ballycastle
A man has passed away after a two-vehicle crash in Ballycastle on Friday.
The crash occurred shortly before 12.10pm on the Moyarget Road in Ballycastle.
A car and a lorry were involved in the collision.
Police and other emergency services attended the crash.
The man, 62, passed away at the scene. A women in her 70s has been taken to hospital for their injuries.
The Moyarget Road is closed, and police say it is likely to remain so for a considerable period of time.
The PSNI has also asked for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.
