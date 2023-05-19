Police have arrested two men in relation to the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell following searches on Friday morning.

A 28-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act following a search at a house in the Omagh area.

A 70-year-old man was also arrested this morning following the search of a property in the Dungannon area.

The two men have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times by two gunmen outside a leisure centre in Omagh at around 8pm on Wednesday 22 February.

Police said they have spoken to more than 340 witnesses and had made 15 arrests so far.

