Play Brightcove video

Election

People across the 11 council areas cast their votes yesterday, with 462 seats up for grabs.

The DUP were the largest party after the last council election, winning 122 seats. Sinn Féin are hoping to overtake them by improving on their total of 105 councillors from last time.

You can follow all the news and reaction with UTV; we are on air from 4pm with Vote 23 - offering the latest results and news with reporters at every count centre plus expert analysis in the studio on the election.

In between, you can follow all the breaking news on our website, just search UTV news.

Seagate

One of the north west's biggest employers Seagate has announced more than one hundred job cuts.

The company blame the move on global conditions and a drop in sales, but Unite the union which represents staff have said there's no justification for the cuts.

Omagh Charge

A 29 year old man has been charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism.

It follows after a vehicle hijacking and security alert in the Derry Road area of Omagh on Saturday the sixth of May. The man is due to appear in court today.

BBC Strike

Over 200 members of the NUJ at the BBC are taking strike action today. Members voted overwhelmingly in favour of the 24-hour action in response to the broadcaster's decision to seek £2.3 million in savings and cut 36 posts

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.