A major resurfacing scheme on the Westlink, Belfast, will commence on Friday 19 May 2023.

The essential structural maintenance work along the westbound lanes, between Divis and Broadway Underpass is scheduled to be completed over four weekends of 19-22 May, 26-29 May, 2- 5 June and 17-19 June.

To complete the scheme safely, it will be necessary to implement a series of lane closures and overnight road closures along the Westlink on each of these weekends.

On the weekends of 19- 22 May, 26-29 May and 2-5 June the westbound carriageway will be closed between Divis and Grosvenor Road as follows:

Friday from 11pm until 8am on Saturday

Saturday from 9pm until 10am on Sunday

Sunday from 9pm until 6am on Monday.

On the weekend of 17- 19 June the westbound carriageway will be closed between Divis and Grosvenor Road as follows:

Saturday from 9pm until 10am on Sunday

Sunday from 9pm until 6am on Monday.

One lane of the westbound carriageway will operate at other times during Saturday and Sunday. The eastbound carriageway towards Belfast will be unaffected.

During periods of closure a diversionary route will be signed via Divis Street, College Avenue, Great Victoria Street, Bruce Street, Dublin Road, Donegall Road, Broadway Roundabout, M1 motorway.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Further details will be communicated via the Department’s social media channels and at www.trafficwatchni.com.

Completion of the work by 19 June is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

