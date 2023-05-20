Play Brightcove video

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson dismissed suggestions his party's stance aided Sinn Fein's increases in the local government election.

"That's just deflective nonsense, it's from a commentariat that salivates at the prospect of Sinn Fein gaining, that doesn't reflect reality," he said.

"People put spin on things, yes Sinn Fein have done well in this election. In their areas they've got their vote out, there's no doubt about that.

"I think if truth be told, there are lessons to be learned for unionism in its broadest sense. We need to do better.

"The DUP has had a good election but unionism needs to do better, we need to be winning more seats. I'm happy to sit down with my fellow unionists and examine these issues and how greater co operation can lead a pathway towards more success for unionism in general."

Sir Jeffrey said there had been issues around transfers in unionist votes.

He said unionists were "fed up" with bickering and in-fighting and wanted a more cohesive joined up, coherent unionism. He said people were "crying out" for a more united unionism.

"I am up for working with my fellow unionists," he said.

"I think that when you dilute the unionist vote sometimes that means unionist candidates don't get elected and others slip in ahead of them because the key to success is your first preference vote then transfers can help for those candidates who fall short of a quota," he said.

"We have seen in various parts of Northern Ireland those transfers haven't been as strong as they could be." The MP said his party has done well in this election and its vote holding up and in some areas was picking up in new seats.

"The DUP is polling well our vote has held up well this election was primarily about consolidating our vote and giving us the mandate we need to go to government and give us the outcomes required to see Stormont restored."

He added: "Stormont functions best when there is a cross-community consensus.

"The DUP and unionism is critical in building that cross-community consensus And that’s why we want to see the government acting so that we get that legislation and protection to enable us to trade within the UK and we get Stormont back up and running."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.