A woman was held at knife point while a gang armed with a hammer and screwdriver beat a man in front of her leaving him seriously injured.

It happened in the Fern Park area in Derry on Friday.

Police said shortly before 11.30pm, that the man, aged in his 60s, had driven into Fern Park where a number of masked men, armed with a hammer and a screwdriver, attacked his car and dragged him out into the street, where he was assaulted.

A woman, who was a passenger in the car, was held nearby at knifepoint while the assault took place but was not physically harmed.

The man is currently in hospital where he is being treated for injuries which include two broken collar bones, a broken arm and puncture wounds to his legs. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact 101 or a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.