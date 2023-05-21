Police are investigating a petrol bomb attack on a house in Newtownards.

The device was thrown through the back window of a property in Talbot Street on Saturday night. No-one was injured.

Police described the incident as "reckless". They said they do not believe it is linked to a feud between rival drug gangs in North Down.

They have appealed for information.

"At approximately 10.25pm, police received a report that a petrol bomb had been thrown through the back window of a property in the Talbot Street area," a spokesperson said.

"Officers attended however the fire had already been extinguished.

"Luckily no one was injured in what can only be described as a reckless attack that could have resulted in more serious consequences.

"This is being treated as arson endangering life with intent and officers are investigating a number of lines of enquiry in relation to the fire.

"Anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.