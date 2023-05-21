Play Brightcove video

'Election results'

Sinn Féin has renewed its calls for the restoration of Stormont after emerging as the largest party in the local council election.

The DUP finished in second place.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris says he'll continue to do everything he can to facilitate the return of the Executive.

'Fatal crash'

A 21-year-old woman has died after being struck by a Garda patrol car in Co Donegal.

It happened at Ludden near Buncrana early this morning. No-one else was injured in the crash.

A garda spokesperson said the incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

'Petrol bomb attack'

Police are investigating a petrol bomb attack on a house in Newtownards.

The device was thrown through the back window of a property in Talbot Street last night.

No-one was injured. Police do not believe the incident is linked to a feud between rival drug gangs in North Down.

'Taylor fight'

Katie Taylor says she's already looking forward to a rematch after she lost to Chantelle Cameron.

It was the first defeat of Taylor's professional career - losing by majority decision in Dublin last night.

