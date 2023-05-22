The Aviva Stadium will host the Republic of Ireland Women's team for the first time when they face Northern Ireland in the inaugural Women's Nations League.

The game will take place on the 23rd September with a 1pm kick off.

It will be the first time Vera Pauw's side play after competing at the Women's World Cup this summer.

The Republic usually play their home matches at Shamrock Rovers Tallaght Stadium.

