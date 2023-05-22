A driver has been rescued after a vehicle had left the road and rolled onto the beach in Co Down.

Police say they received the report just after 8.30am on Sunday 21 May which happened on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards.

Emergency services attended the scene and the casualty was helped out of the vehicle by Firefighters and handed over to the Ambulance crew for treatment.Police say enquiries are ongoing.

